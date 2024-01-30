Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 669 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

BMI opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

