Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

