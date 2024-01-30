Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $230.61.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

