Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $642.77. 492,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

