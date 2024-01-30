Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

