Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.