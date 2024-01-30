Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $326.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.25 and a 12-month high of $330.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.