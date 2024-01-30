Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $8.52 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 180,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Visa stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $275.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $247.14. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.