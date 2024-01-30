Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

