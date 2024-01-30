Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 38,831 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 469.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 540,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

