Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 4,462 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 369,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 151,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

