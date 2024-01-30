Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 552 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

