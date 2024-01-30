Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,746 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 368.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,080,123 shares in the company, valued at $665,712,667.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,146 shares of company stock worth $4,391,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.