Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 4,295 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.81, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

