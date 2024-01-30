Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 955,688 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,989. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

