1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.76 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.8 %

FLWS stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.76. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.