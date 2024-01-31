1,233,029 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,249,000. abrdn plc owned 0.59% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MGY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

