1,456 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,796,187. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.27. 3,121,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

