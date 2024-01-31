22,297 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Water ETF stock remained flat at $38.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $274.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

