256 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Booking comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

BKNG stock traded down $34.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,521.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,609. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,408.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,164.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

