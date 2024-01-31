3,641 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

