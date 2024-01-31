4,614 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $26,053,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.