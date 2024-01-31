52,169 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.