6,158 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. 85,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,863. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

