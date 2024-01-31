6,447 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.24. 15,671,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,879,563. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.63.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.