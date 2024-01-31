7,860 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYCB opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

