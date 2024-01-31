8,118 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. 28,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

