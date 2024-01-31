9,280 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 191,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $176.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.