A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

