A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,321.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

