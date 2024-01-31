AAR (NYSE:AIR) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAR

AAR Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.