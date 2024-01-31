AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,264. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

