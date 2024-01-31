ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $628,624.17 and approximately $36.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000629 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $42.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.