abrdn plc Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

