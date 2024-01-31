abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,471 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

