abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,743 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

