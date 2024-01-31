Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,507,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

