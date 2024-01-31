Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $271,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $5,706,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $242.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $244.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

