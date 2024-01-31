Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

