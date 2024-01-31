Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

