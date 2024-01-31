Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aimia Trading Up 0.8 %

Aimia stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Aimia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.