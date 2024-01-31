Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Aimia Trading Up 0.8 %
Aimia stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Aimia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
About Aimia
