Aion Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $31.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008200 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

