Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.