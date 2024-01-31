Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.370-9.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

