Algorand Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $36.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,498,268 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

