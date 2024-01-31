Alliance Global Partners Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.