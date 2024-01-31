Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,380,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

