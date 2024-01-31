AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AWF opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,912 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

