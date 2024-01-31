Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 3,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,743. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0643 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

