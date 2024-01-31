Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 101,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

